Court battle looms for 46 horses seized from ‘heartbreaking’ conditions

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is now caring for the 46 horses that were seized from a property in Dallas County near Madrid last week. The Dallas County Sheriff charged the owner of the horses, 78-year-old Linda Kilbourne of Johnston, with livestock neglect — and says more charges are pending.

Robyn Dobernecker, the ARL’s animal welfare intervention coordinator, says the property owner did not surrender custody of the horses, which means a legal battle looms.

“If the owners don’t surrender, then they can go to court to try to fight to get them back,” Dobernecker says. “So currently, they’re just in our care. The ARL does not own them. That is the next step, waiting to get in front of the judge so that they can decide who gets legal custody of the horses.”

She says it’s taken several days to physically move all of the horses to the ARL facility, get them all assessed, and start giving them the medical treatment they desperately needed. Dobernecker says the horses were living in heartbreaking conditions.

“We did have the space at our barn that we could house all 46 of these horses safely,” Dobernecker says, “so that’s what we’re doing. We’re caring for them, obviously giving them proper care, mainly veterinary care because of the conditions that they were in.”

It’s incredibly expensive to care for a single horse, and suddenly having nearly four dozen of them — many in poor condition — is putting a strain on the agency’s resources. “Anybody that wants to donate, please go to our website and they can contact us there and make donations,” Dobernecker says. “Then we will apply it accordingly, whether that be just for providing the daily care, such as hay and grain, as well as any veterinary costs that we are incurring.”

Dobernecker was at the property in Dallas County last week and has been on many such calls during her career.

“I have been in this business for over 30 years, and it doesn’t get any easier,” Dobernecker says. “It’s always, including this case, very sad to see. They’re heartbreaking when you go on to the property and see these situations and animals living under neglect really, it’s incredibly sad.”

If the ARL is granted custody of the horses, she says they’ll eventually be put up for adoption, once they’re healthy.