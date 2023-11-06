Des Moines police say man fired shots at officer during traffic stop

An attempted traffic stop led to a chase and gunfire in central Iowa on Sunday.

Des Moines police say an officer tried to pull a car over Sunday morning and the vehicle sped away, leaving the roadway a few blocks later and becoming disabled. The driver fled on foot and police say he fired several shots at the officer. The officer was not hit and was able to take the man into custody — three minutes after the attempted stop.

Police identify the man as 27-year-old Cody Gibbs of Des Moines. He’s facing multiple charges including: assault on a police officer, felon in possession of a firearm, eluding and OWI. Police say Gibbs also had multiple unrelated active arrest warrants.