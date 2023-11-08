Millions in spending decided in Iowa’s 2023 city-school elections

Hundreds of millions of dollars worth of government borrowing plans were approved by voters in this year’s city-school elections in Iowa.

Eighty percent of Polk County voters approved a $350 million plan to build a new terminal and expand check-in, baggage claim and security checkpoint areas at the Des Moines Airport.

Nearly 55% of voters in Webster County voted to borrow $45.5 million for a new county jail, but bond issues have to pass with at least 60% support, so the plan failed. Voters in Pocahontas and Greene Counties crossed that 60% threshold and approved building new county jails.

Bonding plans in 34 school districts were decided, too. Voters in the Cedar Rapids School District rejected a $220 million bond issue to build a new middle school and make other improvements in the district. Voters in the Waukee district approved a $180 million bond referendum to update district facilities.

Hundreds of city council and mayor’s races around the state were decided Tuesday. Connie Boesen is the first woman to be elected mayor of Iowa’s largest city. Boesen, an Iowa State Fair food vendor who’s been a member of the Des Moines City Council for six years, finished ahead of three others running for mayor. Davenport Mayor Mike Matson won a third term as mayor of Iowa’s third largest city.

Candidates backed by the conservative “Moms for Liberty” group failed to win seats on the Linn-Mar School Board. Several Republicans have criticized the district’s policies for transgender students and Governor Reynolds has said the new state funded scholarships for private school expenses are an option for parents who “feel trapped” in districts that don’t share their values. Conservative slates of candidates campaigning on parental rights issues failed to win seats on school boards in the Des Moines suburbs of Johnston, Waukee and West Des Moines.

All results are considered unofficial until county boards of supervisors meet to “canvas’ or certify the results.