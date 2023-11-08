Court documents name Woodbury County official as ‘unindicted co-conspirator’ in alleged election fraud

Court documents filed for the trial of a Woodbury County official’s wife show Supervisor Jeremy Taylor will be named as an “unindicted co-conspirator” in the alleged election fraud.

Kim Taylor pleaded not guilty to 52 counts of voter fraud after prosecutors say she filled out and cast absentee ballots in her husband Jeremy Taylor’s unsuccessful run for Congress and a supervisor’s race in 2020. Federal prosecutors are expected to call around 20 witnesses when the trial starts Monday. The witnesses include the current sheriff and a former supervisor who would testify that Jeremy Taylor told them he had a “lock” on a substantial number of votes from the Vietnamese community. His wife Kim is Vietnamese.

Jeremy Taylor says the allegations against him are not true and the truth will come out next week in court.

(Reporting by Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)