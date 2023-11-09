Trapping season seeing good weather early

The trapping season is in its first full week across Iowa. DNR Furbearer Biologist, Vince Evelsizer, says there are a couple of positives for those venturing out.

“A lot of the furbearer populations are doing well, they’re stable to slightly increasing,”Evelsizer says. “The weather is another story, it’s quite good to here, so though the weather’s good to be outdoors doing some trapping.” The drought could have an impact depending on the type of animal you are pursuing.

“For those that trap water for things like beavers and muskrats and mink, things like that, otters, some of their favorite places may have low water levels or even be dry,” he says. “We have gotten some timely rains this fall so that has helped.” The season was extended from the end of January through the month of February this year.

Evelsizer says you aren’t going to make a lot of money from trapping right now, but you still get enjoyment out of the process. “The fur market is not very strong right now. So it’s a really good time to take your focus off of worrying about what fur prices are and have fun with it,” Evelsizer says. “Take a beginner out, whether that’s a kid or an older person that wants to try it out. It’s a good time to do that. It’s also a good time to try different methods for you know, some species that you maybe haven’t tried for in the past.”

He says raccoons have been one of the popular animals for trappers in Iowa. “Lately beavers are getting attention to and then it can vary from region to region — but otters and bobcats are still pretty popular,” he says. “And then in the northwest and parts of north- central Iowa, muskrat trapping on the marshes is still somewhat popular, if there’s water this year in the marshes.”

The DNR saw 15,300 furharvester licenses purchased in 2022 and Evelsizer says that number has been fairly stable over the past seven years.

The Iowa Trapper’s Association and the DNR are offering a ‘learn to furharvest’ workshop for beginners this fall on November 18th in St. Charles.