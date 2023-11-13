Cedar Rapids police seek witnesses after two pedestrians are hit, one dies

Authorities in eastern Iowa are investigating a fatal crash involving two pedestrians.

Cedar Rapids police say a man and a woman were crossing Memorial Drive late Sunday afternoon when both were hit by a vehicle.

KCRG-TV reports both were taken to a hospital where the woman died, while the man survived with injuries. Their names are being withheld.

The driver — who wasn’t hurt — is identified as 45-year-old Kyle Kubite of Cedar Rapids.

The report says he’s facing a string of charges, including vehicular homicide and OWI.

Police are asking for any witnesses to call Linn County Crime Stoppers at 800-272-7463.