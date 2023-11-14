Drawings held in two Iowa counties to settle elections in Akron, Estherville

Drawings are determining the winners in a couple of northwest Iowa elections.

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors may have chosen a mayor-elect for a northwest Iowa community today. There was no candidate listed for Mayor of Akron on last week’s ballot. Current Mayor Alex Pick, who did not seek reelection, had the highest number of write-in votes, but he informed the Plymouth County Auditor by mail that he was declining election to the post.

There was a tie for second place so, following the county’s election ordinance, those two names were written on slips of paper and one name was drawn out of a hat by Supervisor Gary Horton, who represents Akron on the county board. Horton drew the name of Joel Higman. Higman, who was not present, could decline to serve.

No candidate filed to run for an open seat on Estherville’s City Council in last week’s election, so the Emmet County Board of Supervisors conducted a drawing today to determine which write-in candidate will join the council.

Ten write-in votes were cast for the Ward I council seat during the November 7th. election. Three candidates — Will Breck, Robert Leifeld and Anthony Condon — each received two votes. Anthony Condon’s name was drawn for a hat during the Emmet County Supervisor’s first canvas of the election. Condon was present and said he would serve on the council. Condon served for many years on the Esterville Lincoln Central School Board.

Reporting by Ed Funston, KILR, Estherville and Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City