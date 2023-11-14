Driver accused of fatally striking tow operator on I-80

The Iowa Department of Public Safety has announced a tow truck operator was struck and killed late Sunday night on Interstate 80 in central Iowa and a semi driver has been charged with vehicular homicide.

According to the Iowa State Patrol’s accident report, the semi failed to move over for emergency vehicles, left the roadway and struck 45-year-old Joshua Villa of Adel as he was getting out of his tow truck. It happened in the Urbandale area of I-80.

According to a news release, the 54 year old semi driver, who’s from the Detroit area, kept driving, but was arrested a few miles away on I-80, by police from the Des Moines suburb of Clive. The semi driver has been charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and operating while intoxicated.