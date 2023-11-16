17% of Iowans who smoke encouraged to quit on this ‘Smokeout’ Day

Iowans are being encouraged to put down the cigarettes today and take part in the 48th annual Great American Smokeout.

“This is a day for people who use commercial tobacco to create a plan to quit,” says the American Cancer Society’s Emily Myatt. “We know quitting tobacco is so hard. So it’s a red-circle day on the calendar to say, ‘You know what, I’m going to quit today or I’m going to think about it or I’m going to make a plan to quit.'”

State health officials say about 17% of Iowa adults smoke and 10% of high school students. Surveys also find about 5% of Iowa adults use e-cigarettes, while up to 22% of Iowa 11th graders vape.