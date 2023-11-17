Haley back in Iowa, with new list of 72 endorsers

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has returned to the Iowa campaign trail as recent polling shows her support among likely Iowa Caucus-goers growing.

The most recent Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom “Iowa Poll” shows Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis tied for second place, 27 points behind former President Donald Trump. Haley. who served as Trump’s United Nations ambassador, is asking Iowa Caucus goers to consider Trump’s flaws.

“I believe Donald Trump was the right president at the right time. I was proud to serve in his administration…but the problem is chaos follows him. It just does. You know I’m right,” Haley said last night in Waverly. “…We’ve got threats all around us. We can’t fix these threats and deal with chaos, too.”

Republican competitor Vivek Ramaswamy called Haley “Dick Cheney in heels” during last week’s televised debate. A man in the crowd last night asked Haley how high her heels were. “I analyze the threats and the stronger the threat, the higher the heel,” she replied, drawing laughter and applause.

Earlier this week, 72 current and former elected officials as well as business leaders endorsed Haley. State Representative Brian Lohse of Bondurant, who describes himself as a Reagan Republican, said the group hopes to send a message that the Iowa Caucuses can be won by someone other than Trump.

“Those that prefer not to have Trump as the nominee, it’s not that they’re not going to not become Republicans, it’s not that they’re not going to still vote Republican,” Lohse said during an interview with RAdio Iowa “They just would prefer to see four years going forward moving a different direction than they think they’re going to get from Trump.”

Earlier this month, Lohse hosted a private meeting in his home that prompted broader discussions and ultimately led Republicans like Casey’s founder Don Lamberti and Mike Richards, whose company owns three Iowa casinos, to publicly endorse Haley. Lohse said Haley’s background and temperament are among her most effective traits.

“Nikki Haley has what it takes to be our next president,” Lohse said, “(and) has what it takes to win.”

Haley, DeSantis and Ramaswamy are scheduled to appear together later today in Des Moines. The Family Leader, a Christian conservative group, is hosting a conversation among the candidates. Trump is scheduled to speak at a rally in Fort Dodge tomorrow.