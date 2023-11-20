Thanksgiving holiday forecast calls for no snow or rain in Iowa

A few days ago, forecasters were warning of the possibility of snow on or around Thanksgiving, but now that we’re closer to the holiday, foul weather is being removed from the list of likely options.

Meteorologist Allan Curtis, at the National Weather Service, says if you’ll be on the road to visit family and friends for Thursday’s big meal, the roads should be dry.

“At least for Iowa itself, we’ll say the driving weather is going to be pretty good for the holidays, Wednesday through Friday timeframe,” Curtis says. “There is some still some snow within the region but primarily to our west and maybe even off to our southwest, so think of it as Nebraska, Kansas areas.”

It’s predicted Thanksgiving Day should be mostly sunny in Iowa with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s. Curtis says it’s expected to cool off this week, but that’s par for the season.

“No more 60s or even upper 50s, at least for the coming few days, but all that being said, for entering mid to late November, it really isn’t too bad. It’s about average,” Curtis says. “We’re looking at highs in the mid to upper 40s for most of those travel days, Wednesday might be on the warm side in the 50s, and then after Thanksgiving, we drop down into the 30s for highs.”

Many parts of Iowa got rain overnight and this (Monday) morning, the first precipitation we’ve had since before Halloween.

“From this morning through the beginning of the month, we’ve really had zero rain across a lot of the state, so even if it’s light, it’s still the first rain we’ve seen this month,” Curtis says. “I don’t think there’s going to be too many people complaining, although I think many wish we could get a little bit more.”

Keep up with the forecast at weather.gov.