Just two lanes planned on new I-80 bridges over Mississippi

The preferred design for new Interstate-80 bridges in the Quad Cities has just two lanes for both directions of traffic. Steve Robery of the Illinois D-O-T says when his agency and the Iowa DOT started the planning process, the expectation was there would be three lanes on both sides.

“We have analyzed the traffic. We’ve coordinated with the metropolitan planning organizations in the Quad Cities and to our surprise when we looked into…traffic levels 38 years from now and three lanes across the bridge is not warranted,” Robery says.

However, Robery says what he calls an “auxiliary lane” is part of the plan — along the entire span of both bridges — and to accomodate traffic merging onto or exiting I-80. “We will be able to accommodate an added lane on inside, on the space between the bridges if, in the future, an additional through lane is warranted,” Robery says.

The bridge replacement project will cover six miles on I-80, as the interstate passes over the Mississippi River. Construction is projected to start in 2028 or 2029. The preferred designs for the replacement bridges were unveiled this month, but the Iowa and Illinois Departments of Transportation are accepting public comments on the designs through November 29th.