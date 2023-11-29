Man charged with setting mother’s Ottumwa home on fire

A southeast Iowa man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to shooting his then-wife with a crossbow has been arrested after a house fire at his mother’s home.

The Ottumwa Police Department says a homeowner called 911 on November 21st to report she was trapped in a house fire. Officers were able to pull 82-year-old Patricia Byrd out of a bedroom window after arriving at the scene. Byrd was treated at the local hospital and released. An investigation revealed two pet dogs died in the fire. 67-year-old George Dennison was arrested and charged with first-degree arson and two counts of animal cruelty.

Police say Dennison is Byrd’s son and was living in his mother’s home at the time of the fire. Dennison is on probation and serving two suspended five-year sentences for shooting his former wife with a crossbow in August 2022 after pleading guilty in February. He is currently in the Wapello County Jail where he is being held without bond.

(By Ellis Codjoe, KBIZ, Ottumwa)