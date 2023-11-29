Man with a gun arrested at Iowa City elementary school

Iowa City Police says a man with a gun was arrested Tuesday morning at the Grant Wood Elementary School after he allegedly threatened multiple staff members.

Police charged 31-year-old Brandon Jones of Iowa City with two counts of first-degree harassment and carrying a weapon on school grounds. The school district released a message to parents that said Jones was in the school office and had a handgun on his hip, but gave it to another person when he was asked to take it outside. No other details were released.

The Iowa City school district said it would have counselors at the school for staff members or students who wish to speak with someone about the incident.