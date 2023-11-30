Ernst saved from choking during Senate GOP lunch

by | Nov 30, 2023 | News, Politics & Government

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (official photo)

Senator Grassley posted this photo on X with Ernst at the luncheon. (Used with permission from Senator Grassley.)

A Kentucky senator who’s an eye doctor performed the Heimlich maneuver on Iowa Senator Joni Ernst today as she was choking during a lunch with fellow GOP senators.

Ernst thanked Senator Rand Paul in a social media post, and joked that she couldn’t help but choke on the woke policies Democrats are forcing down our throats.”

Senator Chuck Grassley posted a photo online showing Ernst holding a plate with a beef sandwich and some kind of side dish. It was an “Iowa Day” lunch for Republicans in the U.S. Senate, with pork and beef on the menu.