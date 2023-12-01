Iowa’s congressional delegation votes to expel Santos

The four Iowans serving in the U.S. House of Representatives voted to expel George Santos, the now-former New York congressman accused of using campaign funds on personal expenses and making tens of thousands of dollars in unauthorized charges on donors’ credit cards.

Three members of Iowa’s U.S. House delegation released written statements after today’s vote. First District Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks said a recent House Ethics Committee report documented “considerable evidence” that Santos had “engaged in criminal activity.” Second District Congresswoman Ashley Hinson said Santos is “unfit to serve” in congress and he “should deal with his legal challenges as a private citizen.” Third District Congressman Zach Nunn said Santos has “repeatedly proven he’s a con man” and Nunn is planning to sponsor legislation that would deny government pensions to expelled members of congress.

Fourth District Congressman Randy Feenstra announced on November 17 on the social media platform X that he would vote to expel Santos, who Feenstra said “has proven his ethics do not align with what is expected” from elected leaders.

All four members of Iowa’s congressional delegation are Republicans, as is Santos.