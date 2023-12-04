Drake’s Darnell Brodie is MVC Player of the Week

Brodie averaged 16.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 blocks over two MVC wins last week. He matched his career-high of 21 points in an 83-65 win at Valparaiso on Wednesday on 9-of-11 field goal shooting with three assists, two blocks and one steal. Brodie was also one rebound away from a double-double in the 74-57 win over Missouri State on Saturday with 12 points (6-of-10 FG shooting), nine rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal.