Ida Grove woman charged in death of her young son

An Ida Grove woman is charged with child endangerment resulting in death following an investigation into the death of her son in May.

Information from the DCI says 23-year-old Billy Mosier is charged in the death of her three-year-old son Jordan Reed. An ambulance crew was called to a home in Battle Creek on May 4th and found Jordan was not breathing. He died the next day at the hospital. Charges were filed after the Ida County Sheriff, DCI and State Medical Examiner completed an investigation of the death.

Mosier turned herself in at the Ida County Sheriff’s Office and was released after posting bond.