Teacher of the Year is from Des Moines Hoover High School

The 2023 Iowa Teacher of the Year teaches English language learners at Des Moines Hoover High School. Ann Mincks says Hoover is one of the state’s most diverse high schools in the state with around 25 percent of students who are English learners.

Mincks plans to focus on English language efforts as she travels the state for the Iowa Department of Education in the next year. “I will really be working to be an advocate for those students. In addition, I’ve really been exploring literacy practices,” she says. “So I will be discussing evidence based practices and how to improve literacy instruction throughout the state.”

Mincks gives credits her colleagues and family for allowing her to receive the honor. “For me the really important thing is that it’s kind of shining a light on Des Moines Public Schools and the good work that we’re doing here,” Mincks says. “And in addition just kind of honoring my family and all they have given me.” Mincks says her mother, aunt, grandmother and her grandmother’s four sisters were all in education.

Mincks has been teaching for 15 years at DEs Moines Hoover High School. The Iowa Department Education announced her as the teacher of the year at a ceremony at the school this morning.

(By Grant Gerlock, Iowa Public Radio)