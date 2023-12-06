Appeal denied for man convicted of murder outside Pisgah bar

The Iowa Court of Appeals has denied the appeal of a man convicted of murder following a 2020 bar fight in Harrison County.

Kristofer Erlbacher of Woodbine was found guilty of first-degree murder after hitting and running over Caleb Solberg of Moorhead three times with his pickup outside a bar in Pisgah. Erlbacher appealed, saying he was acting in self defense and that he was intoxicated. The Court of Appeals ruling says Erlbacher told police he was scared, but if that were the case, he could have just driven away.

The ruling also noted Erlbacher told others in the bar “I got this” before going to his pickup and running over Solberg, indicating he was not too intoxicated to carry out his plan.

Court records show Erlbacher and Solberg had been in a fight at a bar in Moorhead earlier in the night after Erlbacher put mayonnaise on Soldberg’s food.

Erlbacher is serving a life sentence.