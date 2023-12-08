Iowa Supreme Court throws out search that led to charge against Texas trucker

The Iowa Supreme Court says a search that led to a 2020 drug charge conviction against a Texas trucker was not legal.

Stephen Arrieta stopped at the Northwood weigh station on I-35 after his automatic pass device failed to work. A DOT officer then inspected his truck and called for a drug dog. The drug dog alerted outside the truck and Arrieta admitted to having marijuana in the cab.

He appealed his conviction for possession of a controlled substance, saying the stop was illegally delayed to allow the dog to show up. The Iowa Supreme Court ruling says the officer had no reasonable suspicion to delay the stop and improperly detained Arrieta to allow the drug dog to arrive.