Iowa State’s Gilbert honored by Big 12

Iowa State guard Keshon Gilbert has been named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

Gilbert turned in his third-straight game with 20-plus points, including wins over Iowa and Prairie View A&M last week. He is the first Cyclone with three straight 20-point games since Izaiah Brockington in February 2022. The junior guard tied his career-high with 25 points in a victory over Iowa and also contributed 20 points, eight assists and eight rebounds against Prairie View A&M. Iowa State is now 4-0 when he reaches the 20-point plateau.

In 10 starts this season, Gilbert leads the Cyclones with 16.3 points per game. He is also averaging 4.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals per contest.