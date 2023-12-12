DeSantis says Trump is ‘flip flopping’ on abortion issue

Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis says former President Trump has an inconsistent record on abortion.

During a CNN town hall in Des Moines tonight, DeSantis accused Trump of “flip flopping on the pro-life issue.” DeSantis pointed to Trump’s remarks at a pro-life rally in 2020, when Trump said all life is a gift from God, then DeSantis cited Trump saying this fall that a six-week abortion ban — like the one Governor DeSantis signed in Florida — was “a terrible mistake.”

DeSantis also commented on the Texas Supreme Court’s rejection of a woman’s request for an abortion under the medical exception clause to that state’s six-week abortion ban. DeSantis said the woman faced an “incredibly difficult” medical situation. DeSantis said policymakers have to “approach such issues with compassion.” DeSantis listed Florida’s abortion ban exceptions if an abortion is necessary to save the life of the mother or in cases when there’s a fatal fetal abnormality.

A Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom “Iowa Poll” in late October found 79% of likely Iowa Caucus-goers consider a candidate’s stand on abortion to be important or extremely important. The “Iowa Poll” released this week found Trump’s lead expanding, with 51% of likely Iowa Caucus-goers saying Trump is their first choice among the 2024 presidential candidates. DeSantis was in second place, with 19%.