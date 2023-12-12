Men from Boone and Carroll die in two accidents Monday

A Carroll County man died in a semi accident Monday. The Iowa State Patrol 65-year-old Douglas L. Hook, of Carroll, was driving a semi west on Highway 141 and crossing the intersection with Highway 59. Twenty-three-year-old Hayden H. Leonard, of Millville, Minnesota, was driving a semi north on Highway 59, when his truck stuck the semi driven by Hook. in the northbound lane of Highway 59.

The crash happened at around 4:45 p.m. Hook died from his injuries. The accident caused the intersection to be blocked for several hours.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)

Boone County accident

The Iowa State Patrol says a Boone man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in rural Boone County last night. The accident happened at the intersection of Kale Road and 170th Street south of Fraser. Reportedly a southbound1996 Ford F150 pickup truck driven by 74-year-old Larry Young failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and entered the westbound lane of 170th street when it was struck by a westbound 2021 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by 62-year-old Kenneth Lendt of Ogden before crashing into a power pole and trees.

The impact sent the Lendt pickup truck into the south ditch coming to rest between two trees. Young died in the accident. Lendt was transported to the Boone County Hospital by ambulance for treatment of his injuries.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)