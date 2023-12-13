33 animals rescued from foul conditions in central Iowa house

A team from the Animal Rescue League of Iowa was called to a house in Des Moines last week to rescue dozens of animals.

The ARL says it removed 31 dogs and two birds from conditions that were so deplorable, the house was deemed uninhabitable.

A news release says the floors were coated with feces and puddles of urine that were warping the flooring.

The dogs were as young as a week old and suffered from a host of conditions, including flea infestations. They’re now being cared for at the league’s headquarters.

The release says 26 animals were rescued from the same house four years ago. There’s no word on charges against the homeowner.

To help pay for the care of these and other animals, donations can be made through the website: arl-iowa.org