Two juveniles accused of making threats at two northwest Iowa schools

Two juveniles face felony charges after allegedly making threats against two small northwest Iowa school districts.

Palo Alto County Sheriff John King says a 16-year-old suspect has been charged with a felony for an alleged threat at Ruthven-Ayrshire Community Schools on Friday.

A threatening social media post on Saturday against the Graettinger Terril School District was investigated by federal, state and local authorities. A juvenile located by Eagle Grove Police on Sunday has been charged with making threats of terrorism.

The two school districts have a sharing arrangement for their athletic teams, which are known as the GTRA Titans, and one superintendent oversees both districts.

(By Corey Harguth, KICD, Spencer)