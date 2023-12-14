AG Department discusses pet breeder standards at event in Southeast Iowa

Inspectors from the Iowa Department of Agriculture partnered with a local shelter to hold an informational session on state standards for pet breeders in rural southeastern Iowa Wednesday.

An analysis of U.S.D.A. puppy mill citations showed Iowa led the nation in 2022 for the number of violations. One violation from this year that came up at the seminars was a Riverside breeder who had 131 dogs seized. State Representative Dave Jacoby of Coralville says he was surprised by the citations that breeder already had. “What shocked me even more was this puppy mill has gotten three other citations,”Jacoby says. Jacoby is hoping to strengthen regulations governing commercial breeders during the new legislative session in January.

Darlene Olshansky was on her couch when she first heard about a puppy mill bust and Iowa City Shelter needed help. She says the people who went to get them were bringing out crates full of dogs. Olshansky says dogs are still dealing with the impact of inhumane treatment. “It took a lot of work and is still taking a lot of work to get these dogs to trust,” she says.

Iowa accounted for 36% puppy mill violations in 2022.

(By Zachary Smith, Iowa Public Radio)