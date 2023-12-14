Clayton County leading in deer harvest numbers as second gun season winds down

A spokesman for the Iowa DNR says hunters are on pace for a good season harvest as the end of the second deer gun season approaches Sunday. Pete Hildreth talked about the numbers at the Natural Resources Commission meeting today.

“Just under 80,000 deer have been reported through our harvest reporting system,” Hildreth says. The DNR report shows hunters in Clayton County have taken the most deer thus far at 3,390, followed by Allamakee County at 2,589. No other counties have topped 2,000 deer taken, but a few are very close, including Winnesheik 1,943, Jackson, 1,941, Warren 1,814, Madison 1,888, and Dubuque 1,881.

“So based on this year’s harvest, we’re right on track for our typical annual harvest of 100 to 110-thousand deer statewide,” Hildreth says. He says the only downside is three hunting accidents last weekend. “That does serve as a reminder for hunters to review safety measures before heading out. Overall, there have been 12 hunting incidences and again sadly two fatalities across all hunting seasons this fall,” he says.

There were two separate deer hunting incidents that involved shooting at deer that were running between two hunters and one hunter was struck by a wayward shot from another in their party. The other incident involved a self-inflicted injury due to what the DNR calls “carelessly handling a firearm and lack of muzzle control.”