Iowa Lottery sales trending toward another record 5 months into fiscal year

The Iowa Lottery is on a pace to surpass the record for sales set last year. Lottery CEO Matt Strawn detailed the numbers through November today for the Lottery Board. He says says thus far are $214,532,943 dollars.

“That represents a 5.14% year over year increase in sales,” Strawn says. The record for sales in the last fiscal year was 481-point-five million dollars. He says the proceeds to the state are also on a pace to beat last year’s record. “The lottery proceeds through November, again the first five months of fiscal ’24, proceeds of $49,416,943. This represents a 3.1% year over year increase in proceeds,” Strawn says. The record for proceeds set in the last fiscal year was a little more than 108 million dollars.

Lottery retailers are also looking at another possible record for commissions. “Retail partners did earn a record $31.3 million in sales commissions during the last fiscal year, and then turning to this year through November, fiscal year ’24. Sales commissions paid to retailers exceed that pace and 5.7% year over year,” Strawn says.