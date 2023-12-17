Salmonella concerns lead to recall of some granola-based Quaker Oats products

Quaker Oats has recalled 40 different granola bar and granola cereal products due to salmonella concerns.

The affected products include various flavors of Quaker Chewy Bars and seven types of Quaker Puffed Granola or Simply Granola Cereals. The Quaker Oats website lists all the products and the use-by dates on the boxes.

The products were sold in all 50 states. The company says there have been no confirmed cases of salmonella linked to their products, but it recommends throwing away the products that have been recalled.