Southwest Iowan to be next State Banking Superintendent

Governor Kim Reynolds is appointing a southwest Iowa man to be the next State Banking Superintendent.

James Johnson of Gravity is currently the President and C-E-O of P-C-S-B Bank, a family-owned community bank in Clarinda. He’s also on the Iowa Bankers Association’s board of directors.

Reynolds said Johnson “has a wealth of knowledge and experience in the banking industry that was forged in rural Iowa.”

Current Iowa Banking Superintendent Jeff Plagge will retire at the end of the year and Johnson’s appointment must be confirmed by the Iowa Senate.