U.S. Rep. Nunn has been in military for 20 years, will remain in Reserve

As Iowa Congressman Zach Nunn nears the end of his first year in the U-S House, he has no plans to retire from his other role in the U.S. Air Force Reserve.

“I think it’s probably one of the best things that a member of congress can do is to put on the uniform and remember where we rank in this entire thing,” Nunn says. “We’re here to serve and we have an entire country that’s depending on us to do this job.”

In 2015, Iowa Senator Joni Ernst retired from the Iowa National Guard at the end of her first year in the U.S. Senate. Nunn, who’s nearing the end of his first year in the U.S. House, jokes that he hasn’t been able to do as many sit ups as he’d like, but has no plans to retire from the U.S. Air Force Reserve. “The most important thing that I get to do now being a senior member of the military — I just hit my 20 years this year — is now I’m working with the next generation of great leaders,” Nunn says. “I now get to share some of my knowledge with them.”

Nunn entered the U.S. Air Force in 2003. He’s been a commander of an Iowa National Guard intelligence squadron and is currently a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force Reserve. Eighty members of the U-S House are veterans or are currently serving in a branch of the military.