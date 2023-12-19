Be sure to check conditions before venturing onto the ice

Temperatures are expected to be above normal the rest of this week in what has already been an up-and-down cycle in Iowa. The wide range of temperatures can impact the quality of ice forming on lakes and rivers

The DNR’s Pete Hildreth says you should be checking for a minimum of four inches of clear ice for fishing and at least five inches for snowmobiles and ATV’s. “Because ice conditions change constantly and its thickness can vary across the lake,” he says. Hildreth says it’s better to wait than risk a chance of going out on thin ice. “Always trust your instincts if the ice does not look right, and don’t go out,” Hildreth says.

The DNR has has several other tips for those venturing out on the ice this winter. “No ice is 100 percent safe. New ice is usually stronger than old ice. We encourage folks not to go out alone. If the worst should happen. Someone should be there to call for help or to help rescue,” he says. Hildreth says off-colored snow or ice is usually a sign of weaker ice.

“The insulating effect of snow can slow down the freezing process. And we encourage folks to bring along some basic items to help keep them safe such as hand warmers, ice cleats to help prevent falls, ice picks to wear around your neck to help you crawl out of the water if you do happen to fall in,” he says. “A life jacket or a floating safety rope, a whistle to call for help.”

Hildreth says you should also take a basic first aid kit and an extra set of dry clothes including a pair of gloves when you’re exploring the ice this winter.