Fantastical holiday ‘Cirque’ makes Iowa debut this weekend

What’s billed as a whimsical holiday spectacular will make one stop in Iowa this year, boasting an international cast of talented performers.

Rebecca Shubart is the artistic director for Cirque Dreams Holidaze, which will be offering four shows over two days this weekend at the Des Moines Civic Center.

“We’ve got amazing acrobatic acts, aerialists. We have someone who hangs from the ceiling from their hair, it’s incredible,” Shubart says. “One of the great things about it is that there’s something for everyone. Some people are really going to be drawn into the music, there’s a lot of holiday music, some people are going to be drawn into the costumes.”

The Broadway-style production promises to dazzle audiences with an infusion of contemporary circus arts — and the artists hail from around the globe.

“They come to us from Europe, from Canada, from all over the U.S. We even have some artists from Ethiopia and Mongolia,” Shubart says. “They are well-trained, well-disciplined and they know how to put on a great show time after time after time.”

She says the show focuses on the imagination and offers fun for children to senior citizens and all ages in between.

“Our softer, quieter moments with ‘Carol of the Bells’ that are ethereal and lovely, and then there are some crazy, fun moments that are a little more kid-centric,” Shubart says. “We have an audience participation that is always a favorite, but if it’s not your kind of thing to participate, you don’t have to, you can just sit back, relax and enjoy.”

There are shows Friday and Saturday nights, along with two Saturday matinees.