Reports show COVID, flu vaccinations lagging behind past years

Federal and state health data show just 20% of Iowans have received the updated COVID-19 booster, and only 30% have gotten their annual flu shot. Madison VanGundy with the Polk County Health Department is urging people to get vaccinated ahead of the holidays.

“It does take two full weeks to get that full immunity protection from vaccines, but you’re still going to help us you know, reduce the spread of respiratory viruses if you get vaccinated now,” she says. The Centers for Disease Control reports the rate of COVID and flu hospitalizations have been increasing statewide.

VanGundy says some people aren’t getting the shots due to time constraints and the minor side effects that can come from the vaccines. “To the mild side effects reasoning, we would say, you know, would you rather be out for 24 hours with some minor aches?,” she says. “Or would you rather be hit hard with the respiratory viruses and be out for one to two weeks.”

VanGundy says the number of residents in her county who are up to date on their respiratory virus shots is down significantly this year.

(By Natalie Krebs, Iowa Public Radio)