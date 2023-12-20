Trump’s GOP rivals rip decision that could kick Trump off Colorado ballot

The Republican presidential candidates campaigning in Iowa today (Wednesday) are denouncing a Colorado Supreme Court ruling that could keep former President Trump’s name off the primary ballot in that state.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Trump did not get due process and he expects the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the decision, but DeSantis suggested it’s an effective legal “stunt” by liberals to boost Trump.

“To basically solidify support in the primary for him, get him into the General and the whole General Election’s going to be all this legal stuff,” DeSantis said. “Look, it’s unfair. They’re abusing power 100%, but the question is: Is that going to work? And I think they have a playbook that unfortunately will work and it will give Biden or the Democrat or whoever the ability to skate through this thing.”

DeSantis made his comments early this morning in Urbandale at the Westside Conservative Club, in response to a question from Richard Rogers, a long-time gun rights lobbyist at Iowa Capitol, who brought up Trump’s legal woes. “I am really concerned that going forward with all of these 91 indictments and the federal government having a 91% conviction rate that the battle for the next year is going to be very distracting,” Rogers said.

DeSantis told the crowd if he’s the nominee, the election will be about Biden’s failures. “Do we want to have 2024 to be about this trial, that case, this case, having to put millions of dollars into legal stuff or do we want 2024 to be about your issues, about the country’s future, with a nominee that’s going to be able to prosecute that case against the left, just like I’ve been able to do in Florida?” DeSantis asked. “That is a path to winning.”

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley said she’s running because she doesn’t think having Trump be president again would be good for the country, but Haley said it’s up to voters to make that decision, not judges. Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy has vowed to withdraw his name from the Colorado Primary ballot if Trump’s name isn’t on it.