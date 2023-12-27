Passenger dies in Hamilton County pickup crash

A Missouri man was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 35 near Ellsworth in Hamilton County.

Reportedly, a northbound 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck driven by 29-year-old Pedro Quintanilla Castellanos of Kansas City, Missouri, lost control due to the slick surface conditions of the bridge rolling into the east ditch and ejecting a passenger in the truck.

The passenger is identified as 42-year-old Jose Roger Rivera Vazquez from Kansas City, Missouri.

He was pronounced dead at the accident scene.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.

(Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)