County attorney says deputy ‘justified’ in wounding suspect in Monticello grocery store murder

The Delaware County Attorney has ruled a deputy sheriff used “reasonable force” when he shot and wounded the suspect in a fatal shooting outside a grocery store in Monticello.

On November 7th, 48-year-old Aaron McAtee was shot to death outside the Fareway store in Monticello where he worked. Delaware County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Menard located the suspect in Hopkinton about two hours later. The Delaware County Attorney says the deputy was “legally justified” in shooting 38-year-old Nathan Russell in order protect himself and other citizens.

Russell has been charged with first-degree murder, going armed with intent and being a felon in possession of a firearm.