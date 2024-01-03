Former Congressman Steve King backing Ramaswamy

Former Iowa Congressman Steve King has endorsed Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

King and Ramaswamy are outspoken critics of giving Summit Carbon Solutions eminent domain authority to force unwilling landowners to let the carbon pipeline run through their property. King, in a written statement, praised Ramaswamy for promising to pardon peaceful January 6th protesters if he’s elected president and to end birthright citizenship.

King served nine terms in the U.S. House, but was rebuked by some fellow Republicans for controversial comments, stripped of his House committee assignments and defeated by Randy Feenstra in a Republican Primary in 2020.

King endorsed Fred Thompson before the 2008 Iowa Caucuses and campaigned with Ted Cruz in 2016.

State Treasurer Roby Smith endorsed Ramaswamy this summer. Former Iowa Secretary of State Matt Schultz and former Iowa Senate President Jake Chapman are on Ramaswamy’s campaign team and often introduce the candidate at events.

Ramaswamy has wrapped up his second tour of Iowa’s 99 counties and has five more stops on his schedule today.