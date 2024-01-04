Ramaswamy says every U.S. school should have three armed guards

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was scheduled to have a campaign event in Perry about an hour after today’s shooting at Perry’s high school, so Ramaswamy said he prayed with the people who showed up and opened up a conversation about what happened.

“There were a lot of emotions expressed, a lot of tears had in that room,” Ramaswamy said. “…My heart goes out to the families. I can’t imagine the parents who have to suffer what they did, their kids being in a high school as something like that happened.”

During a campaign stop in Mason City later in the day, Ramaswamy said every school in the country should have three armed guards. “I’ve been saying that since day one of this campaign: for less than a quarter of the Department of Education’s budget we could actually dissolve the Department of Education and for 20% of that, put three armed security guards (in every school),” Ramaswamy said. “We have to get serious about protecting our children.”

During an interview with the Des Moines Register and NBC News, Ron DeSantis said gun violence should be addressed at the state and local level and there should be no new federal restrictions on firearms. Nikki Haley was campaigning in New Hampshire and posted a statement on social media, saying “no parent, student or teacher should have to wake up and face news about a school shooting.”

Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, gravely injured during a shooting 17 years ago and founder of the national anti-gun violence group GIFFORDS, issued a written statement early this afternoon.

“Students shouldn’t have to worry about being shot at school. We know that stronger laws prevent gun violence, yet Iowa has some of the weakest in the country,” Giffords said. “My heart goes out to the Perry community, we stand with you and won’t stop fighting to keep our kids safe.”

Iowa Democratic Party chair Rita Hart, in a written statement, called what happened today in Perry “a nightmare” that is happening all too often in the U.S.

“The Perry community deserves better,” Hart said. “Iowa deserves better.”

State Auditor Rob Sand, the only Democrat elected to statewide office in Iowa, said he was “sickened by today’s horrors.

“…Every Iowan can offer thoughts and prayers for the Perry community, but elected officials with the power to reduce senseless violence must do more.”

(Reporting by Bob Fisher, KLSS, Mason City; additional reporting by Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson)