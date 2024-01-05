DCI updates information from Perry High School shooting

The Iowa DCI has released more information on the shooting at Perry High School today.

The information says the State Medical Examiner performed and autopsy on the Perry Middle School student who was killed. The autopsy says eleven-year-old Ahmir Jolliff died from three gunshot wounds.

The Medical Examiner’s autopsy shows the alleged shooter, seventeen-year-old Dylan Butler died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The DCI also added two more victims of the shooting, both staff members, bringing the total to seven.

They identified Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger as one of the victims. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and remains in critical condition. The investigation thus far confirms Principal Marburger “acted selflessly and placed himself in harm’s way in an apparent effort to protect his students.”

Two students remain hospitalized, while the remaining victims have been treated and released. The DCI says they continue to review a large amount of information linked to the shootings.