One suspect still sought in connection with large Christmas Eve brawl in Storm Lake

Seven people have now been arrested in connection to a large fight at an event center in Storm Lake on December 24, 2023, that left one man unconscious on the dance floor.

On Sunday, Storm Lake Police arrested 22-year-old Isaiah Rivera of Cherokee after he surrendered himself to authorities. Rivera allegedly displayed a handgun during the incident and pointed it at other people inside the event center. Rivera left before police arrived that night. Rivera has been charged with Participating in a Riot, Going Armed With Intent, and Assault While Participating in a Felony.

Storm Lake Police are still trying to identify one other male suspect who was allegedly involved in the brawl.

(Reporting by Ryan Thompson, KAYL, Storm Lake)