Statement from parents of Perry school shooter

The parents of the 17-year-od student who killed a sixth grader and wounded seven others in Perry High School last week say they had “no inkling” he intended to commit “such heinous acts.”

In a written statement released by their attorney, Jack and Erin Butler said they “simply do not understand” why their son chose to do what he did. The Butlers say they are devastated and their grief for all the victims is immeasurable.

The couple says they are helping authorities who are investigating the shooting and “hope to find answers that will prevent other young people from harming others.”