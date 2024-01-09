Iowa Caucus candidates air concerns over defense secretary

Republican presidential candidates Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy say it’s concerning that America’s top military official was hospitalized, but neither the White House nor congress were notified.

“The idea that the secretary of defense is in intensive care and the president doesn’t know about it and the administration doesn’t know about,” Haley said during an interview on KSCJ. “You are putting every man and woman in the military at risk.”

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who is 70, had an elective surgical procedure in late December, but after experiencing severe pain, he was hospitalized New Year’s Day. The president and other top foreign policy officials learned about it three days later. Haley said the deputy defense secretary who was notified she was on call was on vacation “and it’s everything that’s wrong with this administration.”

Ramaswamy said secrecy is “the new norm” in government. “I’m sorry to say that this is actually not just a Democrat issue, but a Republican issue as well,” Ramaswamy said during an interview on KSCJ.

Ramaswamy made four campaign stops yesterday and posted a message on social media that his campaign vehicle got stuck in a ditch on the way back to Des Moines, but an Iowan had helped move it back on the roadway. Haley cancelled an appearance in Sioux City due to the weather.

(Reporting by Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City, and Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson)