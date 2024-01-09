Plow drivers are working to stay ahead of the heavy snow

City, county and state road crews have been on-the-job since late Monday, working with snow plows, trucks and other heavy equipment to push aside and remove the snow from our thoroughfares.

Ryan Weideman, a secondary road engineer for Hamilton County, says it’s a challenging undertaking but they’re up for it.

“Winds are supposed to pick up later today, but hopefully with the nature of the wet, heavier snow, visibility stays reasonable,” Weideman says. “We’ll be working well through tomorrow to get everything opened up.”

For the most part, he says residents are heeding the warnings and staying home. “I counted more county plows than I did citizens out driving around,” Weideman says, “so that’s a good thing.”

A Winter Storm Warning continues for much of Iowa until 6 PM. Dozens of counties across the state’s southern two-thirds are under tow bans due to the poor road conditions.

(Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)