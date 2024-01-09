Tougher penalties in Iowa for trespassing on farms upheld

A federal appeals court has upheld enhanced penalties in Iowa for trespassing on farms.

A federal appeals court has upheld two state laws that established new penalties for trespassing on farmland or in livestock confinements. The laws make is a crime to lie on a job application in order to gain access to an agricultural facility. The laws also forbid recording video or audio while trespassing on farming properties.

Critics say it’s a violation of the free speech rights of those who seek to expose environmental hazards or the abuse of livestock.

Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig said the laws “safeguard Iowa’s ag community and protect our food security.”