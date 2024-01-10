Corps raises flow levels on the Missouri River to prevent ice jams

The wicked cold of winter has moved into the region, and it’s prompting an increase in flows upstream on the Missouri River.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has issued a statement that it increased the flows from Gavins Point Dam from 13,000 cubic feet per second to 15,000.

The Corps says the increased flows downstream on the Missouri River will lessen the chances of ice jams forming. It also will replace some of the water that forms into ice.

The Corps plans to return winter discharges at Gavins Point to 13,000 once the possibility of ice forming on the Missouri River stabilizes.

(Brent Martin, KFEQ, St. Joseph, MO)