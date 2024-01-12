8000 Iowa Democrats ask for mail-in ‘presidential preference cards’

More than 8000 Iowa Democrats have requested a mail-in card to indicate which candidate they want to win the party’s 2024 presidential nomination. Results of this new mail in system will be announced in March.

Iowa Democratic Party chair Rita Hart says it’s a new era after in-person Caucus Night calculations of the past.

“For the first time, a firefighter or a police officer working a third shift, or a parent who may not have childcare, or a snowbird who is spending the month in Arizona or Florida, and those in our disability community who struggle with home health care, can now make sure that their voices are heard,” says Hart.

Scott Brennan, a former Iowa Democratic Party chairman, is the state party’s representative on the Democratic National Committee. He joined Hart for an online news conference today.

“We need to make it easier for people to participate, not harder. I believe this mail in process will put us in the best position for 2028, when we will have a competitive presidential process,” said Brennan.

Hart said she is not concerned about some Democrats reportedly switching their party registration to vote in the Republican Caucuses. “I have not heard very many people express that desire,” she told reporters. “I think maybe there’s maybe some idle talk about that, but I really don’t see that as a priority of many Democrats. But instead, their priority is that we’re committed to getting more Democrats elected.”

The winter weather is expected to dampen attendance at the Iowa Democratic Party’s Caucuses on Monday night — and Hart says that’s why the new mail-in process is a good move.

“If people are able and willing and can make it to the caucuses, they will go. But some people will not be able to go and so this gives them an assurance,” Hart said.

Since national Democrats re-shuffled the presidential nominating calendar, the Iowa Democratic Party officials were asked if there will there be less money for Iowa coming from the national party and the presidential election? “I think that there has been a significant investment,” said Hart. “We have seen some financial support from the DNC and they recognize that we are in a rebuilding process and they are very committed to helping us do exactly that.”

Democrats may continue to request a card through the party’s website or by mail until February 19. Hart said she expects more requests to be made after the party’s in-person Caucuses Monday.

(Reporting by Alisa Nelson, Missourinet)