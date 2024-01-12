Candidates scramble as storm scuttles Iowa Caucus campaigning

Events with the GOP presidential candidates are getting cancelled or postponed today due to the weather conditions.

Nikki Haley’s campaign is holding telephone town halls instead. The Super PAC backing Ron DeSantis cancelled DeSantis appearances four cities. DeSantis and Governor Reynolds spoke to a conservative breakfast club in Ankeny early today and the two governor are meeting with DeSantis campaign staff and supporters in Urbandale early this afternoon. Former President Donald Trump is due in Iowa tomorrow.

Last night, before the latest round of snow swept into eastern Iowa, Stacy Bronner said the forecast for frigid temperatures Monday won’t keep her from showing up at her Caucus in Cedar Rapids. “I really think people will turn out. This is Iowa,” she says. “I mean people are used to it, you know, if you live here long enough you’re used to it.”

Last night, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley told an eastern Iowa crowd that if she can brave the cold, they can too. “Look, I know what’s going to be negative 15 on Monday. I don’t even know what that is. Like I literally can’t comprehend it,” Haley said and people in the crowd laughed. “It’s going to be negative 15, but I’m going to be out there and I want you to go out there.”

Vivek Ramaswamy said he’ll continue showing up at his campaign events today “as long as we can ‘physically’ make it.” His first event was in Hubbard, just before 9 a.m. He’s scheduled to be in Council Bluffs and Des Moines this evening.

The current forecast shows a low of minus 18 is expected in some areas of the state on Monday.