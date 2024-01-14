Iowa Congresswoman Miller-Meeks in vehicle rear-ended by semi

First District Congresswoman Marinnette Miller-Meeks was in a vehicle that was rear-ended by a semi this weekend.

It happened Saturday as Miller-Meeks was headed to introduce Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley at an event. According to a statement from Miller-Meeks’ staff, the congresswoman did not require medical attention and left the scene in a private vehicle.

Miller-Meeks posted a video on social media later Saturday that did not directly mention the wreck, but Miller-Meeks said: “when life gives you lemons, make turkey pot pie,” then she added “please be safe on the roads.” She had a pot pie on the table in front of her.

(Reporting by Alisa Nelson, Missourinet)